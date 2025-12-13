Jones had six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 129-126 win over the Hornets.

Jones returned from a three-game absence as a result of an ankle injury, delivering an underwhelming performance. While he has been a top 80 player thus far this season, much of Jones' value has come during times when the roster is depleted. He should be able to maintain an every-night role, but the scope for top-100 production will continue to be reliant on the availability of others.