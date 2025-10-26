Jones registered 13 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and five steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 110-98 victory over the Magic.

Jones wasn't overly aggressive on the offensive end but still managed to score in double figures. He also packed the stat sheet with his effort as a facilitator and on the defensive end. Jones has shown that he can provide value for fantasy managers in various ways through the first two games of the season, totaling 25 points, 16 assists and eight steals in back-to-back victories. The 25-year-old should continue to see his name in the starting lineup until Coby White (calf) is cleared to return.