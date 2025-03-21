Jones exited Thursday's 128-116 win over the Kings with 1:59 remaining in the fourth quarter due to a left midfoot sprain, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Jones posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes before checking out of the contest while the Bulls held a 12-point lead in the final two minutes, but his early exit didn't seem like it was merely out of precaution. He hobbled to the bench and was sent in for X-rays in the locker room, which came back negative. Though Jones isn't dealing with any structural damage to his foot, the sprain could end up costing him some game action. Josh Giddey (ankle) should be back in action for Saturday's game against the Lakers and will likely start at point guard if Jones is ruled out, while Kevin Huerter would presumably continue to handle a 30-plus-minute role on the wing.