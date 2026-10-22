Jones chipped in 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds over 13 minutes during Wednesday's 135-92 loss to Toronto.

In a game that Chicago trailed by as many as 48 points, Jones finished as one of just two Bulls with a positive plus-minus (+1). The scoring was solid, but his lack of assists can be attributed to an underwhelming offense as a whole, as Chicago shot just 31.8 percent from the field and 11.1 percent from behind the arc. Jones should continue earning the backup point guard role behind Josh Giddey versus the Bucks on Friday.