Jones amassed eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four steals in 24 minutes during Thursday's preseason win over Minnesota.

Jones moved into the starting lineup after missing Tuesday's preseason game due to an ongoing foot concern. While any injury to begin the season is concerning, it doesn't sound as though this is too serious. Following an impressive end to the 2024-25 season, Jones may very well find himself serving as the primary backup behind Josh Giddey.