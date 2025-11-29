Jones totaled 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and five steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 123-116 loss to the Hornets.

Jones played at least 26 minutes for the third straight game, during which time he has averaged 12.0 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals. Despite the return of Coby White, Jones has managed to hold onto a meaningful role. While his overall upside is capped as long as the roster is largely healthy, Jones has some limited value in standard leagues, especially for those needing guard stats.