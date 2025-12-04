site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Tre Jones: Unlikely to go vs. Pacers
RotoWire Staff
Jones (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against Indiana.
Jones appears headed for his second straight absence due to a left ankle sprain. Expect confirmation from the team closer to Friday's tipoff.
