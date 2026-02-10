This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Tre Jones: Unlikely to play
Jones (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Boston.
As expected, the Bulls are likely to hold Jones out through the All-Star break. When the Bulls are at full strength in the backcourt, it will be interesting to see how the team handles this logjam in terms of minutes.