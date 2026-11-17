Jones racked up 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four steals and two rebounds across 23 minutes during Monday's 126-115 loss to the Cavaliers.

Jones provided a major spark off the bench, leading the second unit in points and assists while tying the game-high mark in steals. The 26-year-old guard tied his season highs in points and steals and has now scored 16 points in back-to-back games. Jones has scored in double figures in three of the last four outings, during which he's averaged 12.3 points, 4.0 assists, 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.0 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game.