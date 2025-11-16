site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Tre Jones: Won't go Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jones (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Jones will miss his first game of the season due to a left ankle impingement. Coby White should see plenty of run in his season debut, and Jevon Carter could see extra run with Jones sidelined.
