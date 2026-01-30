site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Tre Jones: Won't play Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Jones (hamstring) will not play Saturday against Miami.
Jones was given at least a two-week timetable back on Jan. 23. With that in mind, a return against the Nuggets on Feb. 7 may be his best-case scenario.
