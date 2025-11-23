default-cbs-image
Flowers (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Flowers has yet to make his season debut for the parent club and won't be available to do so Monday. However, the two-way player's absence shouldn't cause any waves in the Bulls' rotation. His next opportunity to suit up for Chicago will come Friday against the Hornets.

