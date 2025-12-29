Bulls' Trentyn Flowers: Out Monday with knee issue
Flowers won't play Monday against Minnesota due to a right knee hyperextension.
Flowers, one of Chicago's two-way players, has made just two appearances at the NBA level this season. His absence Monday won't affect Chicago's rotation.
