default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Flowers (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Flowers is still battling through an illness, which prevented him from playing Thursday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 144-140 win over the Iowa Wolves as well as the parent club's loss to the Heat on Friday. The two-way player has yet to make an appearance at the NBA level this season.

More News