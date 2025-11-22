Bulls' Trentyn Flowers: Remains out Saturday
Flowers (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Flowers is still battling through an illness, which prevented him from playing Thursday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 144-140 win over the Iowa Wolves as well as the parent club's loss to the Heat on Friday. The two-way player has yet to make an appearance at the NBA level this season.
