Bulls' Trentyn Flowers: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flowers (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.
Flowers will miss his third consecutive contest due to a sprained right knee. The two-way player has totaled just five minutes over two regular-season appearances with the parent club, so his absence shouldn't affect the Chicago rotation.
More News
-
Bulls' Trentyn Flowers: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Trentyn Flowers: Out Monday with knee issue•
-
Bulls' Trentyn Flowers: Listed out vs. New Orleans•
-
Bulls' Trentyn Flowers: Remains out Saturday•
-
Clippers' Trentyn Flowers: Inks two-way deal with LAC•
-
Clippers' Trentyn Flowers: Plays six games in 2024-25•