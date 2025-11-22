Bulls' Trentyn Flowers: Still under the weather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flowers (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Flowers is battling through an illness, which prevented him from playing in the G League Windy City Bulls' 156-128 loss to the Iowa Wolves on Friday. He is with the big club for the moment, but if he's assigned back to the G League, his next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Otherwise, his next chance to make his NBA 2025-26 regular-season debut is Monday against the Pelicans.
