Flowers (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Flowers is battling through an illness, which prevented him from playing in the G League Windy City Bulls' 156-128 loss to the Iowa Wolves on Friday. He is with the big club for the moment, but if he's assigned back to the G League, his next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Otherwise, his next chance to make his NBA 2025-26 regular-season debut is Monday against the Pelicans.