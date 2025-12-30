Bulls' Trentyn Flowers: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flowers (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Flowers remains sidelined due to a knee injury. He's made just two appearances at the NBA level this season, so his continued absence won't affect the Chicago rotation. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Magic.
