Brown, along with Mo Wagner, was traded to the Bulls in exchange for Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchison, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brown's role had fallen by the wayside in Washington, and the Bulls may be looking to use him more often. At the very least, he represents a sort of utility backcourt/wing player who can fill in multiple spots if the Bulls deal with injuries. However, it doesn't seem likely that he'll be fantasy-relevant this season.