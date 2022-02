Cook posted 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes for the Windy City Bulls in a 111-101 win over the Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday.

Cook looked great in his first G League contest in nearly a month, posting his second double-double in five contests with Windy City this season. The 6-foot-8 forward has spent most of the campaign in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, averaging 3.4 points, 2.7 boards and 0.2 assists over 10.3 minutes across 19 games.