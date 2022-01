Cook will come off the bench Monday against the Thunder.

Cook started the previous two games and will return to the bench after totaling six points (3-6 FG, 0-3 FT), 16 rebounds, one steal and two blocks in 53 minutes. Zach LaVine (knee) and Javonte Green (groin) are back in action Monday for Chicago, but Cook could still see decent run as a reserve since DeMar DeRozan (rest) is out.