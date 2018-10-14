Bulls' Tyler Ulis: Picked up by Chicago
Ulis was claimed off waivers by the Bulls on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Ulis was waived earlier in the week by the Warriors and it appears that the Bulls have claimed the former Kentucky guard. It's a surprising waiver claim as Chicago has depth at the point guard position already, highlighted by Kris Dunn and Cameron Payne. It figures that Ulis will compete with fellow guard Ryan Arcidiacono for a spot on the roster, with either one or both heading to the G League.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...