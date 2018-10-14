Ulis was claimed off waivers by the Bulls on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ulis was waived earlier in the week by the Warriors and it appears that the Bulls have claimed the former Kentucky guard. It's a surprising waiver claim as Chicago has depth at the point guard position already, highlighted by Kris Dunn and Cameron Payne. It figures that Ulis will compete with fellow guard Ryan Arcidiacono for a spot on the roster, with either one or both heading to the G League.