Bulls' Walter Lemon Jr.: Let go by Bulls
Lemon was waived by the Bulls on Saturday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
With the Bulls adding some depth over the offseason, Lemon's spot on the roster was no longer safe. It appears he'll still play for the Bulls during summer league, however.
