Bulls' Walter Lemon Jr.: Produces despite shooting struggles
Lemon registered eight points (4-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 30 minutes in the Bulls' 116-96 loss to the 76ers on Saturday.
Lemon's accuracy took a dive Saturday, but his work elsewhere still led him to a productive line. The 26-year-old has now alternated two strong shooting efforts with a pair of 25.0 percent tallies over the last four games, but he's averaging an impressive 14.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals across 30.3 minutes during his brief stint with Chicago. Lemon should continue seeing extended minutes during the Bulls' final two games.
