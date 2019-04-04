Bulls' Walter Lemon Jr.: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's win
Lemon supplied 24 points (11-16 FG, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 win over the Wizards.
Lemon amassed career highs in scoring and assists in this his third NBA appearance. While he delivered a dud (three-of-12 from the field) in Monday's loss to the Knicks, Lemon was absolutely electric in this one. Unless Zach LaVine (thigh) or Kris Dunn (back) return to the lineup in the near future, Lemon is likely to continue shouldering a large load offensively as the starting point guard.
