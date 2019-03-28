Lemon will sign a contract with the Bulls for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Half of the Bulls' roster is dealing with an injury, so Lemon will be added for depth. He hasn't racked up NBA minutes this season, but he played 35 total minutes for the Pelicans last year, accumulating 17 points, five assists, two rebounds and a block.

