Lemon totaled 20 points (9-19 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Lemon played a total of six games for the Bulls after being signed from the G League, and he had solid numbers. In those six games, he averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

