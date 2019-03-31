Bulls' Walter Lemon Jr.: Stellar effort in season debut
Lemon came away with 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds, four steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 loss to the Raptors.
Lemon made his season debut for the Bulls on Saturday, turning in a gem of a performance. He poured in a career-high 19 points, adding career-high numbers in rebounds, assists, and steals. In fact, prior to Saturday, he had scored a total of 17 points in his entire NBA career. The Bulls signed him for the remainder of the season and will likely want to see what they have. He should at least be in the rotation to finish the season but would need to do this again to be considered viable.
