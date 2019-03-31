Bulls' Walter Lemon Jr.: Will start Monday
Lemon will start Monday's game against the Knicks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After a strong performance in his Bulls debut, Lemon will join the starters for Monday's game against the Knicks. The Bulls are dealing with a number of injuries, with most of their usual starters out, so Lemon could potentially remain with the starters for the remaining five games. Lemon saw 31 minutes in his debut, and should be in line for a similar, if not larger, role now that he's with the starters.
