Selden collected 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 118-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Selden has now started two games for the Bulls, in which he has averaged 15.5 points, but it was a tale of two games. His first start was efficient, while he struggled to hit anything in his second start. However, what was lost in shooting was made up on the glass, as he increased his rebound total by 10 to post his first-career double-double. Selden could see more minutes down the stretch on a depleted and non-contending roster.