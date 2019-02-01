Bulls' Wayne Selden: Expected to play Saturday
Selden will be a game-time decision due to a sore left knee but is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Selden sat out Thursday's practice due to the injury but it doesn't appear to be anything the Bulls are too concerned about. Expect Selden to be back in the starting lineup Saturday for the fourth straight game.
