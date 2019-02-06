Bulls' Wayne Selden: Good to go Wednesday
Selden (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Selden is over the knee soreness that kept him out of practice Monday. In his past four contests, he's averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 34.0 minutes per game.
