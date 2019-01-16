Bulls' Wayne Selden: Minutes take hit Tuesday
Selden (back) played 10 minutes and supplied five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds Tuesday in the Bulls' 107-100 loss to the Lakers.
Selden had logged 20-plus minutes in both of the Bulls' past two games but ceded playing time Tuesday to Shaquille Harrison and Bobby Portis (ankle), the latter of whom was returning from a one-game absence. Now that the Chicago roster is back to full strength -- with the exception of Denzel Valentine (ankle), who has been sidelined all season -- Selden may struggle to get back over the 20-minute mark in the near future.
