Selden (knee) is considered probable for Wednesday's game against New Orleans.

Selden was back at practice Tuesday after missing Monday's session with a sore left knee, and all indications are that he'll be available Wednesday night. The former Kansas standout has worked his way into a larger role of late, and he's averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 34.0 minutes per game over his last four contests.