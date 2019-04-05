Selden is probable for Saturday's matchup against the 76ers due to left knee soreness.

Selden played just 16 minutes on Wednesday, so it's possible he was dealing with some pain then. Either way, he'll most likely take the court Saturday. Over his past five games, which have all been starts, he's averaging 11.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes.