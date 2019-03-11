Bulls' Wayne Selden: Rare scoring outburst
Selden scored a team-high 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 131-108 loss to the Pistons.
The third-year guard had only scored in double digits once in the prior 11 games, but with Zach LaVine (knee) sidelined, Selden was able to get some extra touches in garbage time. assuming LaVine returns to the lineup quickly, expect Selden to fade back into the woodwork in the Chicago offense.
