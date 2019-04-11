Bulls' Wayne Selden: Scores 12 in loss
Selden totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.
Selden had a solid stat line in Wednesday's loss, knocking down double-digit points and pulling down eight boards. Though he played 19.1 minutes per game this season, he only averaged a meager 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
