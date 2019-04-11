Selden totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Selden had a solid stat line in Wednesday's loss, knocking down double-digit points and pulling down eight boards. Though he played 19.1 minutes per game this season, he only averaged a meager 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...