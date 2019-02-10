Selden finished with 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 loss to Washington.

Selden has been up and down with his production of late but there is still a good opportunity here for him. The potential is there and he simply needs to find some consistency. He is more of a deep league option until he can find that consistency.