Bulls' Wayne Selden: Scores 17 points in loss Saturday
Selden finished with 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 loss to Washington.
Selden has been up and down with his production of late but there is still a good opportunity here for him. The potential is there and he simply needs to find some consistency. He is more of a deep league option until he can find that consistency.
