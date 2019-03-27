Bulls' Wayne Selden: Scores 20 points in Tuesday's loss
Selden supplied 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds, and two assists in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Raptors.
Selden earned a career high minute total and matched his season high in scoring. With Otto Porter (shoulder), Zach LaVine (thigh), and Kris Dunn (back) all sidelined and Chandler Hutchison (toe), Denzel Valentine (ankle), and Wendell Carter (thumb) already ruled out for the rest of the season, Selden saw significant time as the starting small forward. Moreover, he's a good candidate to see fairly heavy minutes across the team's last seven games.
