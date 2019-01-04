Selden and MarShon Brooks were traded from the Grizzlies to the Bulls in exchange for Justin Holiday on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Chicago will also receive two second-round picks.

Selden has logged just 15 total minutes over his previous three games with Memphis, so perhaps a change in scenery will do him some good. He figures to serve in a bench role with the struggling Bulls.

