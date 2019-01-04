Bulls' Wayne Selden: Shipped to Chicago
Selden and MarShon Brooks were traded from the Grizzlies to the Bulls in exchange for Justin Holiday on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Chicago will also receive two second-round picks.
Selden has logged just 15 total minutes over his previous three games with Memphis, so perhaps a change in scenery will do him some good. He figures to serve in a bench role with the struggling Bulls.
