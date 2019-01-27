Bulls' Wayne Selden: Solid effort in starting role
Selden compiled 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebound,s three assists, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 loss to the Cavaliers.
Selden moved into the starting lineup Sunday, replacing the injured Chandler Hutchison (toe). Selden had his best game of the season, filling the box score while also playing a season-high 38 minutes. It remains to be seen whether this move is going to stick but if that is the case, Selden should be added in deeper formats while owners in standard leagues should just keep on eye on the situation.
