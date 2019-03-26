Selden will start Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

With Otto Porter (shoulder), Zach LaVine (thigh) and Kris Dunn (back) all sidelined, coach Jim Boylen will give Selden at shot at shooting guard. Across five previous starts this season, he's averaged 10.8 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 31.2 minutes.