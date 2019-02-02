Bulls' Wayne Selden: Upgraded to probable
The Bulls are now listing Selden (knee) as probable for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Initially viewed as a game-time call for the contest after sitting out Thursday's practice with the sore left knee, Selden apparently demonstrated enough progress during morning shootaround to earn an upgraded status. Assuming he suits up once the 7 p.m. EST tipoff arrives, Selden should fill his newly assigned role as the Bulls' starting small forward. Over his first three games on the top unit in place of the injured Chandler Hutchison (toe), Selden is averaging 13.7 points (on 60 percent shooting from the floor), 4.3 assists, 4.0 boards and 2.3 triples in 33.7 minutes.
