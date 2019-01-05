Selden will be available for Sunday's game against the Nets, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score reports.

Acquired from Memphis in the Justin Holiday deal, Selden will go from a playoff-hopeful to a team with its eyes on the future. As a result, the hope is that he'll be given an extended look in Chicago, but at this point it's too early to gauge what his role will look like. Selden was a part of the regular rotation in Memphis for most of the season, but his workload had fallen off over the past month.