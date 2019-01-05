Bulls' Wayne Selden: Will be available
Selden will be available for Sunday's game against the Nets, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score reports.
Acquired from Memphis in the Justin Holiday deal, Selden will go from a playoff-hopeful to a team with its eyes on the future. As a result, the hope is that he'll be given an extended look in Chicago, but at this point it's too early to gauge what his role will look like. Selden was a part of the regular rotation in Memphis for most of the season, but his workload had fallen off over the past month.
