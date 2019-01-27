Selden will start for the Bulls on Sunday, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Selden earns the start on the heels of Chandler Hutchison's (toe) absence. With Hutchison sidelined for several weeks, there's a chance Selden could take on a bigger role in the short-term. It's unclear whether Chicago plans to keep Selden in the starting lineup following Sunday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories