Bulls' Wayne Selden: Withheld from practice
Selden did not practice Monday due to left knee soreness, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Selden sat out of practice last week due to the same issue, though he didn't miss any game action as a result, which bodes well for his chances of taking the court Wednesday against the Pelicans. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff. Selden has started the previous four games for Chicago, averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 34.0 minutes in those contests.
