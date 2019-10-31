Bulls' Wendell Carter: Added to injury report
Carter (thumb) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Carter has dealt with a thumb injury for most of the season but has yet to miss a game as a result. While it sounds like that trend will continue Friday, a definitive decision regarding his availability should come forth closer to tip-off. Through five games, Carter is averaging 13.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 27.0 minutes.
