Carter (thumb) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Carter has dealt with a thumb injury for most of the season but has yet to miss a game as a result. While it sounds like that trend will continue Friday, a definitive decision regarding his availability should come forth closer to tip-off. Through five games, Carter is averaging 13.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 27.0 minutes.