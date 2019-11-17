Bulls' Wendell Carter: Another double-double against Nets
Carter scored 18 points (5-10 FG, 8-8 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 117-111 loss to the Nets.
The second-year big has three double-doubles in his last four games and eight in 13 contests to begin the season -- an impressive start, considering Carter managed seven double-doubles all of last year. While he isn't seeing a big improvement in his offensive numbers, the 20-year-old is establishing himself as a fantasy asset thanks to his strong percentages in addition to his contributions on the glass.
