Bulls' Wendell Carter: Another strong game in loss
Carter contributed 15 points (-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 loss to the Cavaliers.
Carter had been questionable coming into this game after waking up with eye inflammation. He brushed that aside to put up another strong line, continuing to ramp up his production. Many of you would have taken Carter with a mid-round pick and numbers like this are, hopefully, just the icing on the cake. As long as he can stay healthy, Carter should flirt with top-50 value.
