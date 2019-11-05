Bulls' Wendell Carter: Available Tuesday
Carter (thumb) is available for Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers.
A sprained left thumb continues to place Carter on the injury report, though he has yet to miss a game this season. Over the past five games, he's averaging 16.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 block in 27.6 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...