Carter scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals and three blocks across 29 minutes in Monday's win over the Rockets.

Carter had one his best games of the season, notching his fifth double-double. He was particularly aggressive in finding his shot, as he reached double-digit field-goal attempts for only the fifth time this season. In addition, Carter supplemented his strong scoring and rebounding totals with defensive contributions by matching a season-high three blocks. Since returning from a quadriceps injury, Carter has averaged 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.6 steals across five games.